Consultant appointment likely this month

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 13: The consultant for construction of interchange design in the junction of three mega projects and two important points at Patenga is expected to be appointed this month, said Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).He said, all procedures for the appointment of the consultant have already been done.The tender for appointment of the contractors will also be floated in November, Hasan said.The construction works of the project is likely to be completed within the next two years.Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of an estimated Tk 648 crore for construction of interchange design in the junction of three mega projects and two important points at Patenga on June 6 last.CDA Chief Engineer said, three mega projects are - Karnaphuli Tunnel, 16.5km long Elevated Expressway and 15.2km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project and two important points of Shah Amanat International Airport link and Patenga Sea Beach."The project has been taken to cover the increasing volume of vehicular traffic at the most significant points at Patenga," he said.Earlier, it was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, he said.The interchange design is the most significant for construction as early as possible before the opening of the first ever Karnaphuli Tunnel. Otherwise, traffic system is certain to face an undesirable situation of the merger of five important roads in a single point at Patenga.Hasan said, "We have been trying to construct the interchange design very soon before the launching of three mega projects."Meanwhile, the CDA had undertaken the projects to avert any disaster in the junction of such giant three projects.The constructions of CORR and Karnaphuli Tunnel have already been completed while construction of the 16.5km long Elevated Expressway will be completed soon.The CDA is constructing the interchange design in the north bank of the Karnaphuli while the Roads Transport and Bridges Ministry is constructing such three Interchanges design in the south bank of the Karnaphuli.The two tubes of the Tunnel comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high is being constructed by Bangladesh Bridge Authority. The 3.5km long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89km alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram is expected to be opened in September next.The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'. It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.