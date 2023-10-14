Third batch of uranium reaches Rooppur

PABNA, Oct 13: The third batch of fresh nuclear fuel or uranium from the first unit of the Rooppur nuclear power project has successfully reached Rooppur in Ishwardi from the capital Dhaka under strict security arrangements.A week after the arrival of the second batch of nuclear fuel, on Friday around 10:30am a convoy carrying uranium entered the project site. Bangladeshis and Russians working on the project welcomed the convoy of vehicles.The convoy carrying uranium left the capital Dhaka early in the morning and reached the Rooppur project area via Banpara in Natore and Dashuriya in Ishwardi in Pabna, crossing the Bangabandhu Bridge.Akbar Ali Munshi, Superintendent of Police in Pabna confirmed the matter. He said the third consignment of uranium entered the Rooppur area shortly before 10 o'clock under the same maximum security arrangements as the first and second consignments.Earlier, the first shipment of Rooppur nuclear power project fuel arrived in Bangladesh on September 28. The next day, on September 29, fuel was taken from the project area under special security arrangements.The handover was formally done in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the afternoon of October 5 via video conference. Through this, Bangladesh entered the nuclear power club.After the first run, the second shipment of 'Fresh Nuclear Fuel' or Uranium of the first unit of the project successfully reached Rooppur in Ishwardi from the capital Dhaka on October 6.Official say that the country's first nuclear power plant will start producing electricity in early 2024. The second unit of the power plant may be commissioned by mid-2025. If the two units are commissioned, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will produce 2,400 MW of electricity. The physical and infrastructure work of the first unit is more than 90 per cent complete. The progress of the second unit is 70 per cent.