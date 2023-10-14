India brings back 212 citizens from Israel

New Delhi, Oct 13: India today brought back to its national capital 212 visibly relieved and deeply grateful Indian citizens who were stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war with terrorist group Hamas.As many as 212 Indian nationals from Israel arrived at the Indira Gandhi International airport early this morning to chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'VandeMataram' leaving behind sounds of deafening sirens and gun shots. They were lucky to have boarded the first special charter flight that took off from the Ben Gurion airport on Thursday evening. The charter flight was organized after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Operation Ajay' to pull out Indian citizens out of the war zone.Citizens of all age groups including senior citizens and infants have been pulled back swiftly and safely on the Indian soil within hours of registering for government facilitated evacuation. There are around 18,000 odd Indian citizens in Israel. Of these, a small percentage are Indian students besides caregivers and other professionals.As possible so that we can go back to work as earliest as possible..."The MEA official spokesperson requested Indians in Israel to register with the embassy if they have not registered already."We will have more flights depending on the demand. I would advise Indian citizens to follow the advisories issued by our mission in Tel Aviv. They are the best judge, be cautious, take precautions and if need be, reach out to our embassies directly."He added that a dozen odd people are in the West Bank or three or four in Gaza and if they request assistance, the Indian government will provide it. "The request for assistance that we have received are more or less from Israel.'Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee today said that 53 people belonging to West Bengal have returned safely today. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said, "Indians/Bengalis are leaving battle-torn Israel and I have asked my Chief Secretary and Delhi Resident Commissioner to extend all possible government assistance, free of cost to our distressed returnees. The State government is arranging their railway tickets back to Bengal, at our cost. Free transit accommodation at BangaBhawan in Delhi and free local transport will be arranged by us. 24X7 control rooms have been opened in Delhi and Kolkata, help desks have been set up at Delhi and Kolkata airports.''She further notified control room numbers in Delhi and Nabanna in West BengalPolice in Gurugram next to the national Capital on Friday beefed up security around mosques and other religious establishments to maintain law and order situation in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.According to the police, a substantial police force was deployed on the streets of Gurugram to keep vigil during the Friday prayers. Security has also been stepped up in sensitive areas and markets.Speaking at the inauguration of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), in New Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "No matter where terrorism occurs, for whatever reason, in whatever form, it is against humanity" as he stressed the need to be uncompromising when dealing with such a situation.The Prime Minister also emphasized how the International Convention on Combating Terrorism is awaiting a consensus in the United Nations even today.He said, "A divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges facing humanity. This is the time of peace and brotherhood, a time to move together. This is a time for growth and well-being of all.''