Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:51 AM
Home Back Page

Mahalaya today

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Mahalaya today

Mahalaya today

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated at the dawn today through different rituals by Hindu community members across the country.

With the beginning of 'Devipaksha', Mahalaya is observed six days before Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community. Usually, the Devi Paksha commences with Mahalaya Amavasya.

According to Hindu mythology, Mahalaya marks the last day of 'Krishnapaksha', which is a dark fortnight of the month of Ashwin.

In the Indian state of West Bengal, Mahalaya is depicted in a show-tell manner, with songs, enactments and dances on regional television channels. The television show is also viewed by a lot of people specially children in Bangladesh at the dawn on the day of Mahalaya.

The most popular rendition of it, however, has been in the sonorous recorded voice of legendary narrator and radio broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra, whose rendition of mantras from holy book Sri Sri Chandi along with songs performed by others called Mahishasura Mardini are played customarily at the dawn of Mahalaya day in every Bengali household mostly in West Bengal as well as in Bangladesh.    �BSS






