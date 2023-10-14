Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at HSIA

Customs intelligence team arrested a person along with gold, worth Tk 1.60 crore, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Friday.Deputy Commissioner Dhaka Customs House Syed Mukaddes Hosen said suspicious metallic substances were found by the intelligence team in an air fryer brought in the luggage of the passenger from Dubai.Later, the team found metal disk-shaped gold nugget, weighing 1,390 grams; one gold bar; 99 grams of gold ornaments from it. A case has been filed against the person with the airport police station, he added.