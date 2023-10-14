Video
Home Back Page

AL will not compromise with BNP: Quader

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the ruling AL will not compromise with BNP.

"At the end of 36-day ultimatum, it will be seen who is stronger and who will paralyze whom. This crowd of Narayanganj is enough to paralyze BNP. The final game will be played in January next," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a peace and development rally organised by Narayanganj district unit of AL, at Kanchpur in Narayanganj.

The rally was arranged to protest the terrorist acts, militancy, anarchy and anti-state conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going abroad for the interest of the country and its people as well as to turn the today's crisis into possibility.

"Rather, BNP is roaming around to go to power. The United States does not talk about the caretaker government, resignation of Sheikh Hasina, the dissolve of parliament and resignation of independent Election Commission," he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gets perplexed, while BNP does not know democracy but it knows dictatorship. "Be careful about this BNP."

He asked the BNP to shun the demand of the obsolete caretaker government system and join the next polls.

Portraying the development works carried out by the AL government, Quader sought vote for boat in the upcoming national elections.

He said what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given to the nation should be repaid by voting her party.

"If you vote for her, you will get more in the coming days," the road transport minister said.

Chaired by Narayanganj District AL President and valiant freedom fighter Abdul Hai, the peace rally was addressed, among others, by AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organising Secretaries - Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Shamim Osman, MP, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastgir Gazi, Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and Narayanganj district AL General Secretary Abu Hasnat Md Shahid.      �BSS




« PreviousNext »

