Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UN Peacekeeping Mission

75 navy personnel leave for Lebanon

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent


A Bangladesh naval team left for the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon by a flight from Chattogram Friday.

The 75-member strong contingent flew to Middle East's Lebanon from Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city of Chattogram, said an ISPR media release.
The navy personnel will join the 'BNS Sangram' under Bangladesh naval contingent 'BANCON-14' in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Chief Staff Officer (Chattogram zone) Captain Jamal Uddin Chowdhury saw off the navy personnel at the airport.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury formally bade them at BNS Issa Khan Base in Chattogram.

He directed the contingent members to perform their duty with honesty, sincerity and professional efficiency to uphold the image of the country, meaning Bangladesh navy, before the world community. It is learned that the Bangladesh navy has been working in the UNIFIL as a multinational maritime task force since 2010.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Meta says content controls ramped up for Hamas-Israel conflict
India brings back 212 citizens from Israel
Mahalaya today
Israel made raids into Gaza over past 24 hours
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at HSIA
AL looted Tk 90,000cr in 15 years: Fakhrul
AL will not compromise with BNP: Quader
75 navy personnel leave for Lebanon


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft