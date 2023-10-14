75 navy personnel leave for Lebanon

A Bangladesh naval team left for the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon by a flight from Chattogram Friday.The 75-member strong contingent flew to Middle East's Lebanon from Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city of Chattogram, said an ISPR media release.The navy personnel will join the 'BNS Sangram' under Bangladesh naval contingent 'BANCON-14' in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Chief Staff Officer (Chattogram zone) Captain Jamal Uddin Chowdhury saw off the navy personnel at the airport.Earlier, Rear Admiral Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury formally bade them at BNS Issa Khan Base in Chattogram.He directed the contingent members to perform their duty with honesty, sincerity and professional efficiency to uphold the image of the country, meaning Bangladesh navy, before the world community. It is learned that the Bangladesh navy has been working in the UNIFIL as a multinational maritime task force since 2010.