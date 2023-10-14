Swedish state secy explores WaterAid’s inclusive WASH projects in Dhaka

The Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and International Trade Diana Janse and Ambassador Alex Berg von Linde recently visited key WaterAid Bangladesh projects supported by Sweden.Geared towards the achievement of universal access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), these initiatives are championing inclusivity, gender transformation, and ensuring sustainability for maximising impact.Janse visited the Mohakhali Model High School where WaterAid ensured safe water access, gender-segregated and disability-friendly toilets, and mobilised hygiene knowledge sessions and training for students where most student at this school come from the surrounding slums and therefore the hygiene knowledge was designed to be propagated through the students to their respective families and communities.Understanding sustainability aspects of WASH interventions was a crucial part of the visit.The interventions of the Mohakhali Model High School were built and then handed over to the school to run on its own two years ago. The students explained the before and after scenario of the sanitation facilities which included reducing absenteeism among girls.Later, in Ershadnagar slum, the officials explored a groundbreaking inclusive WASH block built for a community of people with special needs, including visual, auditory, and physical impairments. The WASH blocks area maintained by the community, who had been empowered with knowledge, skills, and tools to under the flagship WASH for Urban Poor (WASH4UP) project supported by government of Sweden. �UNB