Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Swedish state secy explores WaterAid’s inclusive WASH projects in Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Swedish state secy explores WaterAid’s inclusive WASH projects in Dhaka

Swedish state secy explores WaterAid’s inclusive WASH projects in Dhaka

The Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and International Trade Diana Janse and Ambassador Alex Berg von Linde recently visited key WaterAid Bangladesh projects supported by Sweden.

Geared towards the achievement of universal access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), these initiatives are championing inclusivity, gender transformation, and ensuring sustainability for maximising impact.

Janse visited the Mohakhali Model High School where WaterAid ensured safe water access, gender-segregated and disability-friendly toilets, and mobilised hygiene knowledge sessions and training for students where most student at this school come from the surrounding slums and therefore the hygiene knowledge was designed to be propagated through the students to their respective families and communities.

Understanding sustainability aspects of WASH interventions was a crucial part of the visit.

The interventions of the Mohakhali Model High School were built and then handed over to the school to run on its own two years ago. The students explained the before and after scenario of the sanitation facilities which included reducing absenteeism among girls.

Later, in Ershadnagar slum, the officials explored a groundbreaking inclusive WASH block built for a community of people with special needs, including visual, auditory, and physical impairments. The WASH blocks area maintained by the community, who had been empowered with knowledge, skills, and tools to under the flagship WASH for Urban Poor (WASH4UP) project supported by government of Sweden.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DMP arrests 35 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Swedish state secy explores WaterAid’s inclusive WASH projects in Dhaka
8 arrested for smuggling dollars through betting apps in Khulna: RAB
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favouring Palestine: Hasan
BGB seizes 636 grams smuggled gold in C'ganj
Shahab Uddin for shunning tendency of playing horns on streets
Unizportal assisting students to study abroad
Dengue claims life of young graffiti artist


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft