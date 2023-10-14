8 arrested for smuggling dollars through betting apps in Khulna: RAB

KHULNA, Oct 13: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight people for illegally transacting dollars and local money through various online betting (gambling) apps in Khulna.They were arrested from the Dhadua Bazar area of Batiaghata upazila during a night-long raid, according a RAB-6 press release.The arrestees are Nazmul Sheikh, Rafez Sheikh, Ismail Hossain, Miftahul Sheikh, Rokaman Uddin Sheikh, Salauddin Sheikh, Tamim Mollah and Hossain Sheikh.Eight smartphones and 16 SIM cards were seized from them.The arrested persons were making illegal transactions using online betting (gambling) websites, the release said.They used to bet on behalf of people by collecting money from different parts of the country through bKash, Cash, Rocket, and UPay. A case has been filed against them at Batiaghata Police Station under the Digital Security Act. �UNB