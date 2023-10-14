Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favouring Palestine: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday described the imposition of ban on rallies and meetings in favour of Palestine in different European nations as severe intervention on people's freedom of expression.

He said while replying to journalists after joining under-16 football tournament's concluding ceremony and cultural function titled "Concert for Peace and Justice" at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mustofa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur here.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad arranged it with its secretary general KM Shahid Ullah in the chair.

Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin and Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organizing secretary Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan also spoke.

"I became astonished seeing media reports that different European countries including France, Germany and Austria imposed a ban on any types of rally, meeting, procession and even making speeches in favour of Palestine," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Freedom of expression has been suppressed in those countries which always talks about freedom of expression, he said, adding now they have no right to talk about freedom of expression.

The minister said freedom of expression means anybody can make speeches against anything, but the European nations acted against it.

About Hamas-Israel war, Hasan said Bangladesh is always against any war and killings whether it is in Israel or Palestine.

But after the Hamas attack, Israel took Palestine commoners hostage and took hostage 11 lakh people in the entire valley of Gaza and stopped all supplies including food, water, fuel which is a war crime and they are committing crimes against humanity, he said.

Turning on role of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad in flourishing mental growth of children and juvenile, the minister said the organization has been contributing over the 35 years to the mental development of children and juvenile since its inception during political crisis.

He said they are very much grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for extending supporting to this organization with motherly affection.

The minister described football as a universal and very much exciting game and recalled his childhood memories of football playing.

Earlier, Hasan enjoyed the football tournament and handed over prizes among winners.

Gendaria team became champion defeating Mohammad team. Later, members of the organization performed the "Concert for Peace and Justice" cultural ceremony.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DMP arrests 35 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Swedish state secy explores WaterAid’s inclusive WASH projects in Dhaka
8 arrested for smuggling dollars through betting apps in Khulna: RAB
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favouring Palestine: Hasan
BGB seizes 636 grams smuggled gold in C'ganj
Shahab Uddin for shunning tendency of playing horns on streets
Unizportal assisting students to study abroad
Dengue claims life of young graffiti artist


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft