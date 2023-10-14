Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favouring Palestine: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday described the imposition of ban on rallies and meetings in favour of Palestine in different European nations as severe intervention on people's freedom of expression.He said while replying to journalists after joining under-16 football tournament's concluding ceremony and cultural function titled "Concert for Peace and Justice" at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mustofa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur here.Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad arranged it with its secretary general KM Shahid Ullah in the chair.Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin and Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organizing secretary Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan also spoke."I became astonished seeing media reports that different European countries including France, Germany and Austria imposed a ban on any types of rally, meeting, procession and even making speeches in favour of Palestine," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.Freedom of expression has been suppressed in those countries which always talks about freedom of expression, he said, adding now they have no right to talk about freedom of expression.The minister said freedom of expression means anybody can make speeches against anything, but the European nations acted against it.About Hamas-Israel war, Hasan said Bangladesh is always against any war and killings whether it is in Israel or Palestine.But after the Hamas attack, Israel took Palestine commoners hostage and took hostage 11 lakh people in the entire valley of Gaza and stopped all supplies including food, water, fuel which is a war crime and they are committing crimes against humanity, he said.Turning on role of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad in flourishing mental growth of children and juvenile, the minister said the organization has been contributing over the 35 years to the mental development of children and juvenile since its inception during political crisis.He said they are very much grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for extending supporting to this organization with motherly affection.The minister described football as a universal and very much exciting game and recalled his childhood memories of football playing.Earlier, Hasan enjoyed the football tournament and handed over prizes among winners.Gendaria team became champion defeating Mohammad team. Later, members of the organization performed the "Concert for Peace and Justice" cultural ceremony. �BSS