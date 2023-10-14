BGB seizes 636 grams smuggled gold in C'ganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 13: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested a person and recovered over 636.30 grams of gold from his possession, said a BGB release here on Friday.
BGB Rohonpur Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Golam Kibria confirmed the matter.
Acting on a tip off, a BGB special patrol team conducted a drive at Dhuppukur area of Mobarrakpur union and arrested a gold smuggler who infiltrated into Bangladesh from India along with 44.13 bhori or (636.30 grams ) gold.
The arrestee was identified as M Abdur Rahim, 30, son of late Lokman Ali of Chamucha village under Bholahat upazila. �BSS
