Shahab Uddin for shunning tendency of playing horns on streets

MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 13: Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Friday urged all to shun the tendency of playing horns indiscriminately on streets."When we go abroad or to the cantonment areas, we do not create noise pollution. When we go outside the cantonment, we play horns again. We must get out of this situation," he said.The environment minister made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a view-exchange meeting and award distribution ceremony after inauguration of the expansion of Moulvibazar district scout building, a ministry press release said.He said to increase awareness against noise pollution, a minute silence campaign will be observed in the capital on October 15 at 10:00am. "Dhaka will remain noise-free for one minute," he added.Shahab Uddin said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all have to make the country free from noise pollution aiming to build Smart Bangladesh.Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Urmi Binte Salam, the function was attended, among others, by Moulvibazar District Awami League President Nesher Ahmad, Chief National Scouts Commissioner Dr Mozammel Haque, Moulvibazar Zilla Parishad Chairman and District Awami League General Secretary Misbahur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Manzur Rahman and Moulvibazar Municipality Mayor Fazlur Rahman. �BSS