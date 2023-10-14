Unizportal assisting students to study abroad

"Unizportal" educational technology platform is working worldwide to assist the students to study in all the famous universities of the world.The headquarters of the platform is situated in Toronto, Canada. It is constantly working to give the students who are ambitious to build a better career abroad.The organization has been providing virtual support to aspiring students who are interested in studying in reputed universities of various countries including Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Cyprus.500 educational institutes and more than 2000 immigration agencies from different countries are connected to the worldwide network of "Unizportal".It has already achieved significant success in connecting students from all over the world who are looking for higher education abroad, renowned educational institutions and educational representatives.A programme was organized at Hotel Serena on Thursday to welcome the company's associates to Bangladesh.On this occasion, Hitangshu Bhardwaj, Head of International Relations of Unizportal said, "Our platform will create a strong bridge with the Bangladeshi student and educational institutions of different countries of the world."