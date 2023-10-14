Dengue claims life of young graffiti artist

FENI, Oct 13: A young graffiti artist and organiser died from the mosquito-borne disease dengue while undergoing treatment at a Chattogram hospital on Friday. She was 26.Artist Tania Farabi Tisha was daughter of Dhaka-base monthly newspaper 'Moulik' Editor Nurul Absar and a resident of Feni's Daganbhuiyan upazila.Tisha was first admitted to a hospital in Dhaka after she had been infected with dengue fever four days back, said her father.Later, she was shifted to private National Hospital in Chattogram last Wednesday to take care of her as she had no attendants in Dhaka, he said.Physicians of the private hospital first declared her dead on Thursday afternoon while undergoing treatment and two hours after it, they again informed that she was still alive, the father said. �UNB