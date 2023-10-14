LGED official killed, 4 injured in Cox's Bazar road accident

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 12: A Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) official was killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident at Hijlia station of Rajapalang union of the Ukhiya upazila on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Jahurul Haque, 48, son of Abdur Razzak of Nihingsh area of Kushtia Sadar upazila and deputy assistant engineer of Ukhiya LGED.Shahpuri Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Saiful Islam said the incident took place around 10:40am on Thursday when an Ukhiya-bound CNG collided head-on with a Cox's Bazar-bound bus, leaving one CNG passenger dead and four others injured.The bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. The injured have been admitted to Ukhiya Sadar Hospital, the officer added. �UNB