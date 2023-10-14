Woes of expats in Saudi Arabia

Dear sir,The largest labor market of Bangladesh is the Middle Eastern country, Saudi Arabia. But Bangladeshi expatriates who have recently gone to the country in search of livelihood are living through multi-faceted crisis.Expatriate Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia are in trouble. They can't find work, even after getting working they do not get salary. As a result, they are having a difficult time with various problems including food and living. So the victims advised to check everything before going to the country.Many of them sold their last possessions and went to the country in search of work. But many of them are going through a tough time without getting work for a long time.Now they seek full cooperation from the Expatriate Welfare Minister and the Honorable Prime Minister to overcome such a situation.S.M. Rahman Jikustudent, Chattogram College