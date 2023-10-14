Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Woes of expats in Saudi Arabia

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

The largest labor market of Bangladesh is the Middle Eastern country,  Saudi Arabia. But Bangladeshi expatriates who have recently gone to the country in search of livelihood are living through multi-faceted crisis.

Expatriate Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia are in trouble. They can't find work, even after getting working they do not get salary. As a result, they are having a difficult time with various problems including food and living. So the victims advised to check everything before going to the country.

Many of them sold their last possessions and went to the country in search of work. But many of them are going through a tough time without getting work for a long time.

Now they seek full cooperation from the Expatriate Welfare Minister and the Honorable Prime Minister to overcome such a situation.


S.M. Rahman Jiku
student, Chattogram College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Woes of expats in Saudi Arabia
Decongest Dhaka to make it liveable
Protect our migrant workers
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
Extra fare should not be charged during rainy days  
Our industries abound
It's a sigh of relief as rivers' water levels fall
Mega projects galore


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft