Decongest Dhaka to make it liveable

The severe traffic congestion that gripped Dhaka city on Thursday, the last working day of the week, gave a stark reminder of the pressing issue that continues to plague the city's residents. Key roads were blocked with vehicles and commuters endured long hours in the gridlock, thus the city's daily routine was disrupted. These scenes are not just an inconvenience; they point to a systemic problem that requires an immediate attention.The reasons behind this chaotic traffic situation are varied. The presence of VVIP movement in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area, coupled with ongoing political programs, exacerbated an already dire situation. These factors are not isolated incidents but rather emblematic of a broader issue - the chronic congestion that permeates Dhaka roadways. The daily commute for people from various professions becomes a stressful ordeal due to these bottlenecks.The city's traffic woes were further compounded by the presence of vehicles transporting construction materials on the roads in the Moghbazar area. The situation took a turn for the worse when a girder fell from one of these vehicles, causing further delays and hazards on Thursday.It's not just VVIP movements, political programs, or construction materials that are to blame. Dhaka's traffic issues are deeply rooted and call for comprehensive, long-term solutions. The city's burgeoning population, coupled with a surge in the number of vehicles on the road, is a significant contributing factor.There is a dire need for improved public transportation, road expansion, and modern traffic management systems. Investments in mass transit systems like the Metro Rail project are steps in the right direction, but they need to be complemented by a broader overhaul of the city's transport infrastructure.Moreover, efforts to reduce traffic congestion should encompass urban design that prioritizes pedestrians and cyclists. Encouraging alternatives to private cars, such as improved public transportation, cycling lanes, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, can significantly alleviate congestion and promote a healthier and more sustainable urban environment.Comprehensive traffic management, including the deployment of smart technologies for real-time traffic monitoring and control, is essential. Regular maintenance and repair of road infrastructure are equally crucial to ensure smoother traffic flow.It is not just the responsibility of traffic authorities; it is a collective endeavour that involves government agencies, city planners, policymakers, and citizens themselves. In a city as densely populated as Dhaka, every citizen has a role to play in responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules.The economic, social, and environmental costs of persistent traffic congestion are significant. It is in the best interest of the city and its inhabitants to address this challenge with urgency and a holistic approach. Dhaka's future prosperity and livability hinge on its ability to navigate its traffic woes effectively. It's time to make that commitment and invest in lasting solutions for the sake of a better Dhaka.