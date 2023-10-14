UN continues to fail in its duty to bring peace to the world

In the history of the world, the first world war took place from 1914 to 1918. In order to establish peace, stability and security in the world after this war, the then President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, on January 8, 1918, created the outline of the organization called the United Nations in the United States Congress. It had total 14 clauses. But it was seen that at the beginning of 1939 another World War is started. Which continued until 1945, that is, due to the disruption of world peace and security, another new organization was established, which was originally known as the United Nations. This made the United Nations established in 1918 a complete failure. Meanwhile, a conference was organized in San Francisco, USA in 1945. Representatives of 50 countries met together at the conference. The UN Charter was adopted at the conference. Then on October 24, the organization started its journey to establish peace and security in the world.However, the goals and objectives that the United Nations set out to achieve have failed more than they have succeeded. For example we have more visible Middle East crisis, Russia-Ukraine crisis, India-Pakistan crisis, Syria crisis. The United Nations is not moving towards a solution to these crises. Rather, it can be seen that the superpower countries of the world are interfering naked in these crises, disrupting the sovereignty and security of the country which is a serious threat to the world. In this world of internationalism, there is competition, show of power and the politics of achieving one's own interests. The world's major military powers are becoming a serious threat to underdeveloped and developing countries. It is by no means a sign of world peace and security.The Middle East is a very important issue from a geopolitical point of view today. Being geographically important, the problem here is also evident. The Palestinian crisis in particular is currently viewed as complex. It is known from history that in 1896, the people of Budapest Dr. Theodor Herzl gave the political form of Judaism. Later in 1897, under his leadership, the first Jewish Congress was held in Basel, Switzerland. In this congress, the decision was taken to establish their homeland in Palestine through the solidarity of the Jews. To implement it, the 'World Zionist Organization' was established. Jews were inspired by the movement to settle in Palestine under the Turkish Ottoman Empire. From 1905 to 1914, that is, until World War I, the number of Jews was small (only a few thousand). But it is seen that it is slowly increasing from 1914 to 1918 (about 20 thousand). Around 1921, 1929, 1936, massive clashes between Arabs and Jews began. Finally, in 1947, according to the decision taken by the United Nations, the decision to divide Palestine was passed. It stated that 45 percent of the land would be allocated to the Palestinians and the remaining 55 percent to the Jews.As a result, a total of 4 wars took place between Arab-Israel (1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973). Israel continues to expand Israel by repeatedly occupying the independent territory of Palestine illegally, showing a thumbs up to the decisions taken by the United Nations. They violated international law and occupied Palestinian buildings one by one. And as a result of the naked intervention of the United States and cooperation with Israel, it has been seen that the United States has become a poison for Palestine. The United States is playing a dominant role in the social, political, economic and military spheres of various countries around the world.The problem of Palestine is not new. It is a long known problem. There is a fear of tension between Israel and Palestine especially over Jerusalem. On the one hand, the Palestinian people claim that Jerusalem is their holy religious place. It is the most important land of Islam. It is their own land. But Israel also thinks that it (Jerusalem) is the holy land of their religion. It will be theirs. No role of the United Nations is visible during such crises. Meanwhile, Israel's military strength is being strengthened with the military cooperation of the United States.On December 6, 2017, the then US President Donald Trump declared undivided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and took the initiative to open an embassy there on May 14, 2018. The crisis took a more serious form. In this, the conflict between Palestine and Israel became evident. That is why Palestine rejected this declaration and continued to strengthen the mass resistance and movement to regain the independence of their homeland. In this way, with the illegal cooperation and support of the United States, the brutal attacks by Israel on the people of Palestine happened again and again. The point is that a world-class organization like the United Nations has not been able to provide a final solution to the Palestinian crisis. The failure of this organization is visible in this. In the ongoing conflict in different countries of the world, fierce fighting is going on between the superpower countries of the world. By capitalizing on power politics, their interests in the world are being ensured.What message is the UN sending by playing the role of a silent spectator in the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli crisis? Can the United Nations ensure world peace, stability and security at all? A massive humanitarian disaster is happening in Palestine and Israel. People are being killed indiscriminately, people are being forced to leave their homes for the sake of life. This is how human rights are being violated, is there no one to see? If no solution can be given to these crises, then it can be frankly said that the United Nations has failed to implement its goals and objectives.The writer is from Department of Political Science, Dhaka College,