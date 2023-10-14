Profound success in our agriculture sector

Soon after gaining independence through the great liberation war, the defeated enemy and some foreign agents indulged in an evil plot to turn Bangladesh into a failed and ineffective state. The US Foreign Minister of State at that time Henry Kissinger called Bangladesh a 'bottomless basket'. Now the so called 'bottomless basket' country has become a food surplus country.This amazing achievement was possible due to the charismatic leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the capable and talented daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She turns Bangladesh into a 'role model of development' in the world.Agriculture contributes 11.20% to GDP (BBS 2023). Manpower engaged in agriculture is 46.96 percent. Considering the importance of agriculture in the country's economic development, Bangabandhu called for a green revolution especially in agriculture and started a sustainable agricultural revolution by introducing science-based farming techniques.In 1996, Sheikh Hasina came to power and gave the importance to the agriculture sector. Because of this, Bangladesh achieved self-sufficiency in food grains in just five years. Later, the government formed under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in 2009 established effective linkages in agricultural expansion, distribution of agricultural inputs at fair prices, increased investment in agricultural research, innovation and expansion of new varieties and technologies of crops.As a result, there was a radical change in the agricultural system. Modern and mechanized farming systems were introduced. After the introduction of high-yielding and climate change tolerant varieties, the production of food grains, vegetables and fruits has increased conspicuously.Despite the impact of Covid-19 and the ongoing global crisis, the country's food security has been ensured by continuing agricultural production activities. As a result, this has played an important role in keeping the foundation of the country's economy strong.After achieving self-sufficiency in food grain farming, production continued to increase. In 2008-09, food grain production stood at 3 crore 28 lakh 96 thousand metric tons, in 2022-23 it increased to 4 crore 77 lakh 68 thousand metric tons. At the same time, the production of wheat, corn, potatoes, pulses, oil seeds and vegetables has increased significantly.In the last 15 years, maize production has increased by about 9 times, potatoes by 2 times, pulses by 4 times, oilseeds by 2.5 times and vegetables by 8 times.Thus, the success of Bangladesh's agriculture has been recognized in the world. Among the top 10 countries in the world in the production of 22 agricultural products, Bangladesh ranks 3rd in rice production, 3rd in vegetables and onion production and 2nd in jute production.During the last 15 years, a total of 699 improved/high yielding crop varieties and 708 technologies have been developed, including tolerant varieties. During this time 80 varieties of paddy were invented. Among them, 61 varieties were developed by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute. In particular, there are 9 salinity tolerant varieties, 3 waterlogging and drought tolerant varieties, 2 tidal tolerant varieties, 7 premier quality varieties, 7 zinc rich varieties.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Atomic Agriculture Research Institute (BINA) has developed a total of 86 varieties of different crops including 19 paddy varieties in the last 15 years. The rice varieties developed by BINA are short life rice, 2 salt tolerant Boro rice, waterlogging and salinity tolerant paddy. Some varieties of lentil, mug bean, chickpea, mashkalai, kesari, tomato etc. were also developed.In the last 15 years, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute has developed 347 varieties and 403 crop production technologies including high yielding and adverse environment tolerant and hybrids of 209 crops.Good seeds are required for the agricultural revolution. For this, quality rice, wheat, maize, potatoes, jute, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds have been produced and handed over to the farmers through 34 foundation seed breeding farms, 86 contract growers zones and 98 thousand 693 contracted farmers.Due to Corona, the price of seeds is reduced by 25%. In addition, the government provides subsidies for fertilizer, electricity used in irrigation to keep the production costs of farmers at a low level for the development of agriculture.During the last 15 years, 1 lakh 28 thousand 9 hundred and 15 crore Taka were given as subsidy for fertilizer, electricity and production. In 2008-09 the expenditure on this sector was Tk 5,178 crore, in 2022-23 that increased to Tk 25,998.56 crore. From 2008-09 to 2021-23, development projects worth Tk 24,657Initiatives are taken to modernize agriculture through farm mechanization. Agricultural machinery is being provided through financial assistance of 70% in coastal areas and 50% in other areas as per the agreement and election pledge by the government. From 2010 to 2023, about 1 lakh 33 thousand agricultural machinery including combine harvesters, rice transplanters, reapers, seeders and power threshers have been supplied. This has resulted in addressing the shortage of agricultural labor and reducing the cost of production.An unprecedented revolution took place in the country's agriculture in the last 15 years ensuring our food security by achieving our food production target.Our agriculture sector has played a leading role in dealing with the impacts of Corona. Sustainable agricultural production is essential to facing the current global crisis.The writer is Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum