Man crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 51
|
LALMONIRHAT, Oct 13: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Majid, 65, son late Kismat Ali, a resident of Patikapara Union. He was a speech-impaired and audibly disabled person.
Locals said Majid was sitting on the edge of the railway line in Karbala Dighirpara area at around 10 am. At that time, a Burimari-bound local train from Lalmonirhat ran over him, leaving him injured.
Locals rescued him and took to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
