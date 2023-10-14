Man crushed under train in Lalmonirhat



LALMONIRHAT, Oct 13: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Majid, 65, son late Kismat Ali, a resident of Patikapara Union. He was a speech-impaired and audibly disabled person.

Locals said Majid was sitting on the edge of the railway line in Karbala Dighirpara area at around 10 am. At that time, a Burimari-bound local train from Lalmonirhat ran over him, leaving him injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.