Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

10 people get life term in murder, drug cases

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced 10 people to life-term imprisonment in different murder and drugs cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Chuadanga.
LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced nine people to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over killing Chandraganj Union Awami League vice-president Umar Farooq.
Laxmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in absence of the convicts.
The condemned convicts are: Md Miraj, 33, Alauddin alias Alo, 28, Saiful Islam, 40, Milan alias Mila, 40, Tuhin, 38, Kausar alias Choto Kausar, 30, Awal, 34, Zaker, 40, and Riaz alias Chita, 28.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.
The court, however, acquitted four other accused in the case as the charges brought against them were not proved. All of the convicts are on the run.
Meanwhile, all the convicts are top terrorists of Chandraganj and members of Jisan Bahini who were killed in a gunfight with RAB.
According to the case statement, due to politics, Omar Farooq had a conflict with his opponent political rival Jisan, top terrorist of BNP, in the area.
On December 6 in 2014, Jisan and his men shot Omar Farooq. After treatment in a hospital in Dhaka, Farooq returned home but during that period, Jisan was killed in a gunfight with RAB.
On September 1, 2015, Omar Farooq went to a shop next to his house and the convicts shot him over previous enmity and fled the scene.
Farooq was then rescued and taken to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Fatema Begum, wife of the deceased Farooq, filed a murder case against nine people named and eight unknown people with Chandagranj Police Station (PS) on the next day.
Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet against the 14 people to the court on September 10, 2016 after investigation.
Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
Meanwhile, the main accused in the case Milan died in a shootout with the law enforcers.
CHUADANGA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over keeping drugs in her house in 2012.
Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Court-1 Judge Humayun Kabir Sarkar passed the verdict.
The condemned convict is Rashida Khatun, 64, wife of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Akundabaria Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.
According to the case statement, on August 1 in 2012, a team of District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) raided Rashida Khatun's house in Akundabaria Village and recovered fifty bottles of Indian phensedyl after searching her house.
A case was filed against Rashida under the Narcotics Control Act with Chuadanga Sadar PS.
On September 10 of the same year, Sub-Inspector Abdul Hannan of the DNC filed a charge-sheet to the court against Rashida.
After recording the depositions of five out of six witnesses, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
10 people get life term in murder, drug cases
Minor drowns at Daulatpur
37 nabbed with drugs in 15 districts
Low betel nut price frustrates growers at Morrelganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Narayanganj, Gaibandha
Profits from dragon orchards spent in orphanage in Tangail
Int’l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed in dists


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft