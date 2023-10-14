10 people get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced 10 people to life-term imprisonment in different murder and drugs cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Chuadanga.LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced nine people to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over killing Chandraganj Union Awami League vice-president Umar Farooq.Laxmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in absence of the convicts.The condemned convicts are: Md Miraj, 33, Alauddin alias Alo, 28, Saiful Islam, 40, Milan alias Mila, 40, Tuhin, 38, Kausar alias Choto Kausar, 30, Awal, 34, Zaker, 40, and Riaz alias Chita, 28.The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.The court, however, acquitted four other accused in the case as the charges brought against them were not proved. All of the convicts are on the run.Meanwhile, all the convicts are top terrorists of Chandraganj and members of Jisan Bahini who were killed in a gunfight with RAB.According to the case statement, due to politics, Omar Farooq had a conflict with his opponent political rival Jisan, top terrorist of BNP, in the area.On December 6 in 2014, Jisan and his men shot Omar Farooq. After treatment in a hospital in Dhaka, Farooq returned home but during that period, Jisan was killed in a gunfight with RAB.On September 1, 2015, Omar Farooq went to a shop next to his house and the convicts shot him over previous enmity and fled the scene.Farooq was then rescued and taken to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Fatema Begum, wife of the deceased Farooq, filed a murder case against nine people named and eight unknown people with Chandagranj Police Station (PS) on the next day.Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet against the 14 people to the court on September 10, 2016 after investigation.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Meanwhile, the main accused in the case Milan died in a shootout with the law enforcers.CHUADANGA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over keeping drugs in her house in 2012.Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Court-1 Judge Humayun Kabir Sarkar passed the verdict.The condemned convict is Rashida Khatun, 64, wife of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Akundabaria Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.According to the case statement, on August 1 in 2012, a team of District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) raided Rashida Khatun's house in Akundabaria Village and recovered fifty bottles of Indian phensedyl after searching her house.A case was filed against Rashida under the Narcotics Control Act with Chuadanga Sadar PS.On September 10 of the same year, Sub-Inspector Abdul Hannan of the DNC filed a charge-sheet to the court against Rashida.After recording the depositions of five out of six witnesses, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday.