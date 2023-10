DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Oct 13: A minor girl drowned in the Mathabhanga River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Achhia Khatun, 8, was the daughter of Alal of Dharmodah Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Acchia along with her cousin brother fell in the river accidentally. Later on, locals rescued the boy, but Achhia went missing there. Her body was recovered from the river at around 3:30 pm.