37 nabbed with drugs in 15 districts

A total of 37 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 15 districts- Lalmonirhat, Noakhali, Barguna, Bagerhat, Gaibandha, Barishal, Moulvibazar, Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar, Pirojpur, Kushtia, Jamalpur, Laxmipur, Brahmanbaria and Dinajpur, in recent times.LALMONIRHAT: Police arrested a man along with 50 bottles of phensedyl from Hatibandha Upazila in the district on Friday.The arrested man is Litu Hossain, 35, son of Abu Bakkar Mia, a resident of Purba Fakirpara Village under Fakirpara Union in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mokaddesnagar area adjacent to Saniajan Bazar of the upazila at dawn, and arrested him along with the phensedyl from a microbus.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Highway Police Station (PS) Abdul Haqim Azad confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard.NOAKHALI: Four people including a woman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district on Wednesday.A woman was nabbed with yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.The arrested is Farhana Khanam Tupur, 30, a resident of Pashchim Maijdi area under Noakhali Municipality.It was known that on information, an anti-drug task force conducted a drive in Pashchim Maijdi area in the afternoon, and caught her red-handed while she was consuming yaba tablets.Later on, a mobile court led by Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Bayezid-bin-Akhanda sentenced the woman to one month of simple imprisonment and fined Tk 100.Meanwhile, three persons were arrested while consuming hemp in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.They are: Babul Mia, 48, Ramjan Ali Rubel, 32, Md Manik, 40.A mobile court led by Sonaimuri Upazila AC Land and Executive Magistrate Md Shahin Mia conducted a drive in Ward No. 4 under Bargaon Union on Wednesday, and caught Rubel and Babul while they were consuming hemp. The team also recovered 30 grams of hemp from their possession.In another drive, the mobile court arrested Manik along with 20 grams of hemp from Nateshwar Union in the upazila.All of the three were jailed in different terms and fined money.AMTALI, BARGUNA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two cousin brothers along with three kilograms of hemp from Amtali Upazila in the district on Tuesday.The arrested are: Sajib, 23, son of Jashim Gazi, and Milon Gazi, 24, son of Anwar Hossain Gazi. They were cousin brothers in relation and residents of Kukua Village in the upazila.DB Police sources said on information, a team of the force conducted a drive in Shakharia Bus Stand of the upazila in the morning, and arrested them along with the hemp.District DB Police OC Md Bashir Alam confirmed the matter.Amtali PS OC Kazi Shakhawat Hossain Topu said after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order.BAGERHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with seven kilograms of hemp from Fakirhat Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning. The arrested is Noman Sardar, 21, a resident of Bhojpatia Village under Rampal Upazila of the district.RAB-6 media cell confirmed the matter on Tuesday noon.According to RAB-5 sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-6 conducted a drive in Biswaroad intersection under the upazila and arrested the dug peddler along with the drugs.Later on, he was handed over to Fakirhat PS and process to file a case in this regard is underway, the RAB officials added.GAIBANDHA: Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 19 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday morning.The arrested are Jahidul Islam, 36, Noyon Mia, 45, and Hafizur Rahman, 38, residents of Nageshwari Upazila in Kurigram District.Gaibandha Sadar PS officials confirmed the matter in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.According to the press briefing, acting on a tip-off, a team of police form the PS conducted a drive in Nashratpur Village and challenged an auto-rickshaw. While searching the three-wheeler, they recovered the drugs and arrested three persons in this connection.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, said the police officials.BARISHAL: Four people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) were arrested along with yaba tablets in the city recently.The arrested are: AL leader Moin Jamaddar, hails from Sathikhola Village under Charamaddi Union in Bakerganj Upazila of the district; and his associates Alal Khalifa, 45, Md Mohiuddin Khan Mohan, 45, and Jafar Sohel, 46, residents of the city.Police sources said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers arrested them along with 30 yaba tablets from Shaheed Rahim Seba Sangha on the Kalushah road in the city.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Model PS in this connection.Kotwali Model PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.MOULVIBAZAR: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 190 yaba tablets from Juri Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Abdul Majid Majumder Kutimuti, 58, son of late Habib Ali, a resident of Montail Village in Juri Upazila.DB Police sources said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in Bishwanathpur area, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.District DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahmud confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Juri PS in this regard.SIRAJGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 60 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila of the district recently.The arrested are Md Biplob Mia, 28, hails from Kurigram Sadar Upazila, and Md harun Ur Rashid, 35, from Rajarhat Upazila under Kurigram District.Sirajganj District DB Police SI Md Rawshan Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team set a check-post in Sirajganj Bazar Station area and challenged a mini pickup van. While searching the pickup van, they recovered 60 kilograms of hemp and arrested the duo red-handed, he said.Estimate market value of the seized drugs is Tk 24,00,000, the DB official said.A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the SI added.COX'S BAZAR: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 2.55 lakh yaba tablets along the Myanmar border in Teknaf Upazila of the district recently.The border force, however, was unable to detain anyone in this connection.A press release signed by Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commnding officer of the BGB-2 in Teknaf, said after being tipped off that a big consignment of yaba pills would be smuggled into Bangladesh from the neighbouring country, several teams of the BGB took position in Acharbunia area along the Myanmar border.The BGB team saw two men carrying plastic bags, crossing the zero line of the border, coming towards a salt field in Acharbunia Beribandh area. The patrol team challenged the duo as their movements were found suspicious.Sensing the presence of the Border Guard, the two fled the scene, leaving the bags behind. Later, BGB men found a total of 2.55 lakh Yaba tablets from the abandoned bags, said the release.The BGB members conducted drivers in the area but could not able to detain anyone in this connection, the press release added.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested five people including a female councillor of Bhandaria Municipality in the district recently.The arrested are: Beby Akhter, 45, former councillor of the municipality, her son Raihan Hawlader, 20, Sajib Sarder, 22, Riad Mahmud Rana, 32, and Feroz Shikder, 55.Police sources said on information, the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Baby Akhter in the upazila, and arrested the five along with drugs.The team also recovered 33 yaba tablets, 102 grams of hemp and Tk 32,020 in cash from their possession during the drive.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhandaria PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.Bhandaria PS OC Ashiquzzaman confirmed the matter.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police arrested seven people along with drugs in Daulatpur Upazila of the district recently.The arrested persons are: Raqib, 32, Mizanur Rahman Mithu, 42, Mehedi Hasan, 24, Rabiul Islam, 40, Enamul, 47, Sohag, 22, and Ashraful Islam, 40. All of them are residents of the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Godown Mor area adjacent to the upazila bazar, and arrested the seven. The law enforcers also recovered 100 pieces of tapentadol tablets and 50 yaba tablets from their possession at that time.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daulatpur PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order. Daulatpur PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 220 yaba tablets from Sarishabari Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Alam Mia, 35, son of Mintu Mia, a resident of Ispinjarpur Village under Dhanbari Upazila in Tangail District.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in TnT intersection of Bir Dhanata Village under Sarishabari Municipality, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sarishabari PS, the arrested person was sent to jail following a court order. Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mahabbat Kabir confirmed the matter.RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a man along with 1,500 yaba tablets and 200 grams of hemp from Raipur Upazila in the district recently.The arrested person is Md Delwar Hossain Michael, 36. He is a listed drug dealer. Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kabir Haat area under Bamani Union of the upazila, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Raipur PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the matter.NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested three people including two women along with hemp from Nabinagar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Halima Begum, 24, wife of Sohag Mia of Akhaura Upazila in the district; Mst Jasmine Akhter, 22, wife of Hafizur Rahman of Katiadi Upazila in Kishoreganj; and Matiur Rahman, 40, a resident of Bishwamvarpur Upazila in Sunamganj District.Nabinagar PS OC Mahabub Alam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in CNG Stand of Waruk Village on the Nabinagar-Shibpur road in the upazila, and arrested the trio along with 24 kilograms of hemp.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nabinagar PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.DINAJPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), three separate drives, arrested a man and his wife and recovered 139 kilograms of hemp from the district recently.The arrested persons are Abu Jar and his wife Nur Banu, residents of Dighan Village under Sheikhpura Union in Sadar Upazila.District DNC sources said a team of the department arrested Abu Jar along with 50 kilograms of hemp from Bhuiyanpara Village under Chehelgazi Union in the Sadar Upazila. In another drive, the team arrested Nur Banu along with 13 kilograms of hemp.Meanwhile, a team of the District DNC conducted a drive in the house of one Kartik Roy in Bhuiyan Para area.Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Kartik fled the scene. Later on, the team recovered 76 kilograms of hemp from the house.Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kotwali PS in these connections.SI of District DNC office Hasibul Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that legal action would be taken in these regards.