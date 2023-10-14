Video
Saturday, 14 October, 2023
Countryside

Low betel nut price frustrates growers at Morrelganj

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Oct 13: Betel nut growers in Morrelganj Upazila of the district are facing frustration due to less price of their produce.

Morrelganj is well known for betel nut production in coastal Bagerhat District. People in the upazila get a major income from sales of betel nut. Huge volumes of betel nut are also sent to other parts of the country.

This year betel nut has yielded bumper at Morrelganj. There have grown up betel nut bazaars in the upazila.

According to betel nut traders, betel nuts are produced in Morrelganj Municipality and in 16 unions. Locals said, betel nut is a cash crop. Betel nut growers are increasing day by day in the upazila.

Morrelganj Mokam is the biggest bazaar of the betel nut. A haat sits at the bazaar on Monday and Friday in a week.

The dry betel nut season continues from Falgun to Ashar. The raw betel but season continues from Shraban to Poush.

After purchasing betel nuts from the haat, local traders export these to different countries including India.

Traders at the Mokam Abdul Quader Farazi, Abdul Alim Fsrazi, Badsha Mia, and Sohrab Hossain Mohan said, trading of ripe and dry betel nuts takes place at about Tk 50 lakh every haat day. At present, per 21 Gha (210 pieces) is selling at Tk 460-500.

Morrelganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Boiragi said, both soil and weather of Morrelganj are suitable for betel nut cultivation; and sizes of betel nuts are big and tasty.

There is a possibility of 500-600 betel nut production that is worth about Tk 15 crore, he added.

He further said, but growers have been frustrated as raw-ripe betel nuts are not getting good prices at bazaars.

The prices can increase in Ashwin and Kartik months, the official maintained.




