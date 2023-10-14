Two ‘commit suicide’ in Narayanganj, Gaibandha

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Gaibandha, in three days.NARAYANGANJ: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bandar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The incident took place in Pashchim Hajipur area under Kalagachhia Union of the upazila at noon.Deceased Md Riad Hossain, 30, son of Anwar Hossain, lived in a rented house in the area.Local sources said Riad had been suffering from Kidney disease for long. As he could not bear the pain, Riad hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house on Tuesday noon.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sub-Inspector of Madanganj Police Outpost Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Bandar Police Station (PS) in this regard.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A widow reportedly committed suicide in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.Deceased Majeda Begum, 42, was a resident of Boro Daudpur Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.Police sources said after the death of her husband, Majeda developed an affair with neighbour Rabbani Sarker, 45.At around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Rabbani teased her as she demanded the acknowledgement of their relationship.As a sequel to it, Majeda consumed poisonous tablets at night out of huff with her lover.The deceased's daughter Rekha Moni lodged a case with Sadullapur PS in this regard.Following this, police arrested Rabbani and produced him before the court on Monday afternoon.Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mahbub Alam Rana confirmed the incident.