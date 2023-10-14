Profits from dragon orchards spent in orphanage in Tangail TANGAIL, Oct 13: Five species of dragon are being cultivated on fallow lands of five educational institutions of former MP Md Abul Kashem in the district while profits of the produce are donated to orphanage.





This information was confirmed by ex-MP (Tangail-5) Alhajj Md Abul Kashem, also Jatiya Party presidium member.





A visit found these educational institutions in Alalpur Village of Dewli Union in Delduar Upazila.







Dragon orchards have been raised on 10 acres of fallow lands of Borhanul Ulum Ahmadia Yasinia Fazil Degree Madrasa, Sufia-Kashem Bahumukhi High High School, Abul Kasehem Trust Mosque, Algamiatul Kachhemia and Zamerunnesa Orphanage, Community Clinic, Post Office, and social graveyard. These institutions have been raised on about 18 acres of land.







"We are facing no problem in marketing dragon fruits. We are selling dragon fruits to wholesalers. Besides, if fruits are sent to Dhaka at own cost, we get fair prices. About 600-800 kilograms (kg) of fruits can be picked up per day. But we are lifting the fruits on monthly basis. Locally per kg dragon is selling at Tk 200 to 250 to wholesalers. Yet sometimes we pick up fruits before time if there is request from wholesalers,"





Student Kabir and others of Borhanul Ulum Ahmadia Yasinia Fazil Degree Madrasa said, "Our educational institution is decorated with dragon plants. We are not only getting delighted to see these, but people are also coming to see."





"Besides, we are also getting adequate light and breeze as our institution is spacious enough. Our education quality is also good," they added.





Muhtamim of Algamiatul Kachhemia and Zamerunnesa Orphanage Hafez Imran Hossain said, "The number of students at our Hifzkhana is 42. Their food and others are maintained by former MP Alhajj Md Abul Kashem."





He has raised the dragon orchards to meet their demands, he added.







Principal of the Borhanul Ulum Ahmadia Yasinia Fazil Degree Madrasa Mawlana Md Ibrahim Khalil said, "Our educational institution is surrounded by the dragon garden. Our students are growing up in a naturally fair environment."





"Our dragon garden has been raised in a planned way, so that the institution does not get closed in his (Md Abul Kashem) absence," he added.







He further said, earned money from dragons is being spent for orphanage and other institutions.





Founder of this institution and Chairman of Abul Kashem Trust Board Alhajj Md Abul Kashem said, "My father passed away in 1973. I established this Madrasa in that year. Later on, the Madrasa has been promoted to Borhanul Ulum Ahmadia Yasinia Fazil Degree Madrasa."





"Along with this, I have also established Sufia-Kashem Bahumukhi High School, Abul Kasehem Trust Mosque, Algamiatul Kachhemia and Zamerunnesa Orphanage, Community Clinic, Post Office, and social graveyard. I have taken the initiative of dragon cultivation to meet expenditures of these institutions," he added.





He further said, "These institutions have been raised on eight acre land out of my 18 acre land. The remaining 10 acres of fallow lands have been used for the dragon cultivation."





Grower Md Abdul Quader said, "There are 1,500 saplings in these dragon gardens. Our species are red, rosy, purple, yellow and white.""My dragon gardens have been about one and a half year old. This year I could have sold dragon fruits of about Tk 13/14 lakh. I don't use this money in my personal work. I have a desire to make trust for all these properties. These will run these properties," he maintained."I don't want these institutions to be dependent on others in future. That is why I have raised the dragon orchards. There may be 200-300 orphans in my orphanage. I am taking my dragon cultivation to progress, so that they don't suffer financially. We had to round many places of the country including Natore to raise these gardens," he maintained.