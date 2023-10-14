Int’l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed in dists

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction-2023 was observed on Friday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the Day is - "Fighting inequality for a resilient future."To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Panchagarh and Rangamati.GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, FRIENDSHIP, a Bangladesh based international social purpose organization, organized different programmes in the town in cooperation with the district and upazila administrations.In the morning around 11 AM, a cycle rally was brought out from the municipal park of the town, and it ended on the Islamia High School premises.Around 50 flood volunteers trained by the organization and its officials took part in the rally.Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the premises of the school. Additional District Magistrate Mashiur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.Regional Coordinator of FRIENDSHIP Younus Ali and Project Manager Shakil Ahmed, among others, also addressed the function.The speakers in their speech said due to geographical location, Bangladesh has become one of the most disaster prone countries in the world and it experiences extreme weather conditions and disastrous hazards including flooding, river erosion, drought, cold wave, tornados, tidal surges and cyclones every year.Bangladesh is also in the risk of newly added earthquake as it's situated in the seismic zone. High population density, unplanned urbanization and faulty construction of buildings have intensified the risk of causalities, they also said.Additional District Magistrate Mashiur Rahman in his speech said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing a number of effective measures to reduce risks of different natural calamities since 2009 and Bangladesh is now a role model in combating natural disasters.Apart from it, the people of flood and other disaster prone areas located at the chars of Sadar, Fulchhari and Sundarganj upazilas of the district were made aware about handling disaster moments to reduce the loss of lives and properties during any natural calamities in future through holding courtyard meetings marking the Day at the initiative of the organization, said an official.A large number of people including district and upazila level officials, students, teachers, activists of different NGOs and media men took part in the programmes spontaneously.PANCHAGARH: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.In the morning, the district administration brought out a colourful rally from the Collectorate Office Building premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, an earthquake and fire drill was held by the Fire Service next to the Collectorate square.Acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Riazuddin said, "The government is working on disaster mitigation to build a participatory disaster tolerant future. Our capacity to deal with disasters has increased. The preparedness and disaster risk reduction programmes are being strengthened through the implementation of rural infrastructure reform and maintenance, employment for the very poor and VGF programs to increase the capacity of vulnerable communities, reduce disaster risk and maintain their normal lifestyle. By achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 through everyone's concerted efforts and participation, we will be able to build a disaster-tolerant, hunger-poverty-free and prosperous Smart Bangladesh by 2041."Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Amirullah, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Zakir Hossain, Fire Service Station Manager Tushar Kanti Roy, Red Crescent Vice-Chairman Abu Sarwar Bukul, Executive Magistrate Farhad Ahmed, and Civil Surgeon's Office Medical Officer Dr SM Sharif Afzal, among others, were also present at the programme.RANGAMATI: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the morning.Rangamati DC Mosharraf Hossain Khan was present as the chief guest at the discussion where ASP Zahidul Islam Zahid, Additional DC Saiful Islam, Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mahmud, Deputy Director of Fire Service Didarul Islam and volunteers from various volunteer organizations were also present.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.