Four electrocuted in Chattogram, Netrakona, B’baria

Four men were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Netrakona and Brahmanbaria, in two days.LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The incident took place in the school road area of Padua Union in the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Ajay Das, 24, son of Megh Nath, a resident of Hindu Para area in the union.It was known that Ajay came in contact with live electricity at around 11 am while he was working on a dish line in Padua School road area, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Physician of the emergency department of the health complex Dr Md Sohel said Ajay had died before being taken to the hospital.Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara Police Station (PS) Rashedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NETRAKONA: A teacher of a local madrasa was electrocuted in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The incident took place in Barmari Lakshmipur Village under Durgapur Sadar Union of the upazila at around 9:30 am.The deceased was identified as Mustafizur Rahman, 32, son of Abdul Sattar, a resident of the aforesaid village. He was a teacher of a local madrasa in Netrakona.According to the deceased's family members, Mustafiz came in contact with a live electric wire when he attempted to set up an electric motor in his pond at around 9:30 am. He fell unconscious at that time.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teacher dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members upon their request.Sub-Inspector of Durgapur PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.BRAHMANBARIA: Two cousin brothers were electrocuted in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Al Aminm, 26, son of Walek Mia, and Tuku Mia, 25, son of Helu Mia. They were cousin brothers in relation and residents of Shantipur Village in the upazila.According to local sources, Tuku Mia first came in contact with an electric wire in an abandoned tin-shed house on the bank of a pond next to his house in the afternoon. At that time, his cousin Al Amin was also electrocuted while he was trying to save Tuku.Later on, local people rescued them and took to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.Bancharampur PS Inspector Tarun Kanti Dey confirmed the incident.