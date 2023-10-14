Video
Home Countryside

Alarming dengue situation prevails in S region

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Oct 13: An alarming surge of deadly fever dengue is continuing in the southern (S) region, with increasing number of both fatality and infection.
Death anxiety is prevailing at all strata of society across the entire division. The spread of the disease has turned unabated.  
Till this October 5, 111 deaths were registered in all government hospitals while the infection toll exceeded 26,000.
But there are not much preventive measures by city corporations.
According to official sources, one an average, 350 dengue patients are being admitted to hospitals daily. In only five days of October, about 1,500 patients were admitted to the divisional hospitals including Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while six ones died.
Compared to August, government hospitals registered a double increase of dengue patients in September, with the admission increase of 25 per cent.
In 31 days of August 8,209 patients were admitted in SBMCH, Patuakhali Medical College Hospital and in 42 upazila hospitals. But it increased to 10,528 in September.
A total of 29 died in August while in 30 days of September 62 died. Six deaths were recorded in five days of September.
In July about 4,500 patients were admitted to hospitals of Southern region. The first death was reported in that month by the Department of Health (DoH).
According to the DoH statistical data, the dengue situation started to deteriorate in July. It turned severe in August. But in September the situation went worse ever.
In a grave concern, DoH asked all municipalities at upazila and district levels including Barishal City Corporation (BCC) to expedite cleaning drives in order to check mosquito menace.
But city-dwellers complained, they are yet to see any effective measures.
There is no manpower crisis in the BCC for killing mosquitoes. But out of total 12 fogger machines, 11 ones are active for the BCC having an area     of about 58 square kilometre.
City-dwellers also complained, they have not seen any activities of mosquito killing in the last three months.
According to Shahin, in-charge of conservancy branch, 18 fogger operators are working in 30 wards of the BCC.
Acting Director of DoH-Barishal Dr Shyamol Krishna Mandal said, there is no alternative to resilient implementation of mosquito removing activities.
Till October 5, a total of 26,125 dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals of the southern region. During this time, 24,975 ones were cured. About 3,000 patients were admitted to Bhola hospitals while eight deaths were registered.
Ten deaths were recorded in Pirojpur hospitals while the number of admitted students stood at 4,200. Five deaths were recorded in Barguna hospitals while the number of patients stood at about 3,000.
In Jhalakathi, the smallest district in the southern region, one death was recorded out of about admitted 653 patients.
Most patients of this district adjacent to Barishal City are undergoing treatment in SBMCH.




