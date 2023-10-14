Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Brazil calls for humanitarian corridor for Gaza residents

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

BRAS�LIA, Oct 13: The President of Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, has appealed to his Israeli counterpart for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to enable people in the Gaza Strip to flee to Egypt, he said Thursday.

The comments by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva add Brazil to the voices of European foreign ministers and the World Health Organization that have called for the establishment of a route to either allow people to flee the Palestinian enclave or let humanitarian aid flow in.

"I recently spoke on the phone with the President of Israel Isaac Herzog," Lula said on X, formerly Twitter. "I conveyed my call for a humanitarian corridor so that people who want to leave the Gaza Strip through Egypt can be safe."

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen swept into small towns, kibbutzim and a music festival in Israel, indiscriminately killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 150 hostages.

Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Gaza -- a densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people -- flattening buildings and killing more than 1,400 people, many of them civilians.

Israel has prepared for a possible ground invasion of the Palestinian territory.

Brazil has called a meeting of the Security Council on Friday to discuss the conflict.

Fellow South American leader Nicolas Maduro, of Venezuela, called on Thursday for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, after condemning what he said was a "massive violation of human rights" in Gaza.

"From Venezuela, we ratify our vocation of solidarity with the people of Palestine," Maduro said.

Lula, in his tweet, said he "reaffirmed Brazil's condemnation of the terrorist attacks and our solidarity with the families of the victims."

"I asked the President for all possible initiatives to ensure that there is no shortage of water, electricity and medicines in hospitals," he added.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Israel has hit Gaza with air strikes that have knocked out much of its water infrastructure, and has stopped supplying water to the enclave since Sunday.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Brazil calls for humanitarian corridor for Gaza residents
Iran says crimes against Palestinians to receive response from axis
Norway condemns ‘unacceptable’ siege of Gaza
Biden slams Trump for calling Hezbollah ‘smart’
Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon
Jordan king warns against displacing Palestinians to neighbouring countries
Cipher trial will proceed, IHC rules
Gaza ground operation would lead to ‘unacceptable’ civilian toll: Putin


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft