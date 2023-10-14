Video
Saturday, 14 October, 2023
Iran says crimes against Palestinians to receive response from axis

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

BEIRUT, Oct 13: Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that the continuation of crimes against Palestinians will receive a response from "the rest of the axis" and Israel will be responsible for the consequences.

Israel has been pounding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people, the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

The Iranian minister said the displacement of Palestinians and cutting water and electricity to the Gaza Strip are considered war crimes.

"Some Western officials have questioned if there is an intention to open a new front against the Zionist entity. Of course, in light of the continuation of these circumstances that are war crimes," he said, speaking through a translator, on television upon his arrival in Beirut.    �AFP




