Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden slams Trump for calling Hezbollah ‘smart’

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

WASHINGTON, Oct 13: US President Joe Biden condemned Donald Trump on Thursday for describing Hezbollah as "very smart" even as the Lebanese militant group exchanges fire with Israel following the Hamas attack on the US ally.
During a campaign speech in Florida, Trump also falsely accused the Biden administration of bankrolling the Hamas assault as a result of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran, which has historically funded Hamas and Hezbollah.
Biden said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "our nation's support for Israel is resolute and unwavering. And the right time to praise the terrorists who seek to destroy them is never."
Trump had made his remarks to supporters in West Palm Beach as he was criticizing the White House.
"You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They're all very smart,'" Trump said.
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Trump's remarks were "dangerous and unhinged."
Israel also reacted angrily, with Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi in a TV interview saying Trump could "obviously" not be trusted.
"It is shameful that such a person, a former president of the United States, aid propaganda and spreads comments that harm the spirit of IDF (army) fighters and the spirit of Israeli residents," Karhi said.
"We don't need to deal with him or with the nonsense he says."
Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people in Israel and took about 150 hostages in their surprise onslaught from Gaza Saturday. Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, claiming over 1,350 lives.
Israel's defense has been complicated by clashes in the north with Hezbollah in recent days, including cross-border rockets and shelling.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running in a distant second place behind Trump in the race for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, also took aim at his rival.

"It is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart,'" he posted on X.

In a statement Thursday evening, Trump did not address his comment on Hezbollah but said Israel had "no better friend or ally... than President Donald J. Trump."

Biden's "weakness and incompetence has empowered and emboldened our enemies all over the World, and now, many lives have been so needlessly lost," the statement said.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Brazil calls for humanitarian corridor for Gaza residents
Iran says crimes against Palestinians to receive response from axis
Norway condemns ‘unacceptable’ siege of Gaza
Biden slams Trump for calling Hezbollah ‘smart’
Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon
Jordan king warns against displacing Palestinians to neighbouring countries
Cipher trial will proceed, IHC rules
Gaza ground operation would lead to ‘unacceptable’ civilian toll: Putin


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft