Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:46 AM
Home Foreign News

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

JERUSALEM, Oct 13: Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of such weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.
Asked for comment on the allegations, Israel's military said it was 'currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza'. It did not provide comment on the rights watchdog's allegations of their use in Lebanon.
Israel has been bombarding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in southern Israeli towns that killed at least 1,300 people this week. At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. Israel has also traded barbs with Lebanon's Hezbollah group.
Human Rights Watch said it verified videos taken in Lebanon on Oct 10 and Gaza on Oct 11 showing 'multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border'.
It provided links to two videos posted on social media that it said show '155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles being used, apparently as smokescreens, marking, or signalling'. Both show scenes near the Israel-Lebanon border, it said.
The group did not provide links to videos showing their alleged use in Gaza. Palestinian TV channels have broadcast video in recent days showing thin plumes of white smoke lining the sky over Gaza that they say was caused by such munitions.
Reuters could not independently verify the rights group's accounts.
Israel's military in 2013 said it was phasing out white phosphorus smokescreen munitions used during its 2008-2009 offensive in Gaza, which drew war crimes allegations from various rights groups. The military at the time did not say whether it would also review use of weaponised white phosphorus, which is designed to incinerate enemy positions.    �REUTERS




