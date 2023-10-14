Cipher trial will proceed, IHC rules

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13: As the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said the pendency of related petitions in the court has no bearing on the cipher trial of former prime minister Imran Khan, currently underway at a special court, the PTI chairman expressed his resolve to stick to his demand for 'Haqeeqi Azadi' and "free and fair elections".This is the first message issued by the incarcerated former premier, who was initially imprisoned following his conviction in the Toshakhana case and later in the cipher case after his sentence in the former was suspended by the high court. He was moved from the Attock jail to Adiala earlier this month.During the hearing of a bail petition filed by Mr Khan, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq made it clear that the pendency of a matter in the high court had no effect on trial in the subordinate court."Pendency of petition means nothing, trial to be governed by the trial court," observed the chief justice. Justice Farooq pointed out that "there is no injunctive order passed by the IHC to stop [the] trial".The special prosecutor of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, claimed the former premier was creating hurdles in the trial proceedings as the defence counsel "refused to accept copies of challan".The FIA counsel said the defence refused to cooperate with the special court, saying that the petitions related to the trial were being adjudicated by the high court.The FIA had on Sept 30 submitted a challan before the court, in which the agency reportedly declared PTI leaders as "principal accused" in a case registered under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act for disclosure of the contents of classified diplomatic cable and misplacing the same.Mr Khan's counsel Barrister Salman Safdar argued that Section 5 of the secrets law was not applicable to the cipher case. He said the section could be invoked for sharing sensitive information with foreigners and this "main ingredient is missing" in the FIR. According to the counsel, the Official Secrets Act "is focused on armed forces and could be invoked for sharing information with enemy state".He argued that suspects under this law were tried by military courts in the past, saying this was the first time in history that a former prime minister and an ex-foreign minister were being tried under the secrets act.He argued that the prosecution unnecessarily dragged them into the case by expanding the scope of the law, claiming that Mr Khan had the authority to retain cipher as the PM. �DAWN