Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Gaza ground operation would lead to ‘unacceptable’ civilian toll: Putin

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

MOSCOW, Oct 13: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that an expected Israel ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip would lead to "unacceptable" civilian casualties.
"The use of heavy machinery in residential areas is a complex matter fraught with grave consequences," Putin said in televised remarks, "most importantly, the civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable."
Russia has been carrying out what Moscow calls a military operation in Ukraine since February 2022, during which thousands of civilians are estimated to have died after strikes hit numerous residential areas across the country.
"The most important thing now is to stop the bloodshed," Putin said, adding his country was "ready to coordinate with all constructive partners."
On October 7, hundreds of Hamas gunmen broke through the militarised border barrier around the Gaza Strip into Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking around 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages.
Israel has retaliated by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of munitions, in strikes claiming more than 1,530 lives -- 500 of them children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.
Russia has so far carefully denounced violence from both sides and focused on blaming the US for the conflict.
"The fact that a large-scale tragedy happened there was the result of a failed US policy," Putin said Friday.
At the start of his time at Russia's helm, first as prime minister and then president, Putin oversaw the second war in Chechnya, which began in 1999 after Islamist militants from Chechnya staged a raid in Russia's region of Dagestan. The 10-year war killed thousands of civilians.      �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Brazil calls for humanitarian corridor for Gaza residents
Iran says crimes against Palestinians to receive response from axis
Norway condemns ‘unacceptable’ siege of Gaza
Biden slams Trump for calling Hezbollah ‘smart’
Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon
Jordan king warns against displacing Palestinians to neighbouring countries
Cipher trial will proceed, IHC rules
Gaza ground operation would lead to ‘unacceptable’ civilian toll: Putin


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft