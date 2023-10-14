Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

CHENNAI, OCT 13: Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult took his 200th one-day international wicket in Friday's World Cup clash against Bangladesh and admitted: "It's nice to tick it off."

Boult, 34, reached the personal landmark when he dismissed Towhid Hridoy, caught at extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 13, in the 38th over.

Playing in his 107th ODI, Boult is the sixth New Zealand bowler to break the 200-wicket mark in the format. Earlier Friday, he had dismissed Liton Das, celebrating his 29th birthday, off the first ball of the match.

"It was pretty hard not to think about the 200th wicket when it was coming up on the screen every day before the match," said Boult who finished the innings with 2-45 as Bangladesh made 245-9.

"It's nice to tick it off and on a bigger note nice to keep Bangladesh to a good total and hopefully we can chase it down.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Former England cricket captain Cook to retire
Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket
Rape-accused Nepal cricketer Lamichhane withdraws from tri-series
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Stoinis dismissal 'confusing', says Labuschagne after record Australia loss
Italy hunting for striker solution as England Euro clash looms
Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft