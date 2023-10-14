Rape-accused Nepal cricketer Lamichhane withdraws from tri-series

KATHMANDU, OCT 13: Nepal's star spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane, who is free on bail while facing rape charges, said Friday he had withdrawn from the national squad ahead of the T20I Tri-Series at home.Lamichhane, 23, once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last year. He denies the charge.The case against him has been delayed repeatedly on procedural grounds, with another scheduled hearing on Thursday postponed.This allowed him to remain in the national team, including for the World Cup qualifiers and September's Asia Cup."With a heavy heart, I have decided to withdraw my name from the upcoming tournament," Lamichhane said in a post on his official Facebook page."I have been going through difficult and challenging times of my life and I realise I need to revitalise myself and needed family time," he said, thanking his supporters.Nepal is hosting the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong for the T20I tournament, which begins on Wednesday."Not having him in the team will have an impact," Cricket Association of Nepal president Chatur Bahadur Chand told AFP.Lamichhane was dismissed as national captain and arrested last year but Nepal lifted his playing ban after he was freed on bail in January.Hundreds of cheering cricket fans welcomed him when he first returned to the field in February.Lamichhane has enjoyed strong public support despite the accusations and his post on Friday attracted thousands of sympathetic reactions and comments."You are hero of Nepali cricket team be strong we can understand your problem take care of yourself," one fan wrote.But his continued playing career has also sparked anger and caused numerous Nepalis to disavow the team. �AFP