Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee over Ukraine move

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

MUMBAI, OCT 13: The International Olympic Committee on Thursday suspended Russia's national Olympic body with "immediate effect" for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership by recognising illegally annexed territories.
The move comes after the Russian Olympic Committee recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories annexed since the invasion began in 2022.
"The Russian Olympic Committee is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee, as defined in the Olympic Charter, and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic movement," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said after the opening day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai.
The Russian Olympic Committee responded by calling the suspension "yet another counterproductive, politically motivated decision".
The point was echoed by Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin on social media.
"By making such decisions, the IOC demonstrates total dependence on the political and business environment, losing its authority and independence," Matytsin said.
Adams said the suspension had followed the "unilateral decision" taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on October 5 to include, as its members, the four regional sports organisations which are under the authority of Ukraine's NOC, namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
That move, he added, "violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee in accordance with the Olympic Charter".
Ukrianian president Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision.
"If someone in Russia thinks they can use sports and the Olympic movement as a weapon, that will definitely not work," he said on his evening address. "Thank you to everyone who defends the principles of Olympism."
Matytsin said the four annexed territories  "are regions of the Russian Federation, and their athletes have equal opportunities to participate in competitions in Russia and as part of the Russian national team."
Adams stressed that nothing in Thursday's announcement had changed the IOC's position on Russian athletes wishing to compete under a neutral flag at next year's Paris Olympics.
He said the IOC still reserved the right to decide about the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian passport at the Paris Summer Games and 2026 Winter Games in Milan "at the appropriate time", in accordance with a policy adopted in March.
Matytsin said this was not satisfactory.
"There are still no clear justified criteria for the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympic Games, and in different sports international federations set their own rules of the game and ignore the IOC recommendations," he said.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Former England cricket captain Cook to retire
Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket
Rape-accused Nepal cricketer Lamichhane withdraws from tri-series
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Stoinis dismissal 'confusing', says Labuschagne after record Australia loss
Italy hunting for striker solution as England Euro clash looms
Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft