Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:44 AM
Literature

I won’t let you be my Eurydice

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Kazi Najmus Sakib

I won’t let you be my Eurydice

I won’t let you be my Eurydice

We sat holding hand in hand,
You looked at me and
I looked at you.
Your eyes spoke of me and
mine yours.

Our hands tighten
as if we'd never let
that whole sunder.

You asked,
if I'd ever leave you
I thought,
how could I leave someone
who breathed life into me?

You breathed life into me and
I won't let you be my Eurydice
whom Orpheus lost in Hades' abyss;
I'll bring you from that ruin
so you can bloom and
gleam ceaselessly
in my ruinous mantle,
so you can love me and
I can love you, unbounded.

I'll bring you from that ruin
so my lyre can always
hum your tune;
so my lyre can always
with its loving notes,
make your petals dance.

I'll bring you from that ruin
so you can nest in this and
listen to my lyre always
singing the song of you.
Kazi Najmus Sakib studies Linguistics at the University of Dhaka



