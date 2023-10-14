Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 90
Kazi Najmus Sakib
We sat holding hand in hand, You looked at me and I looked at you. Your eyes spoke of me and mine yours.
Our hands tighten as if we'd never let that whole sunder.
You asked, if I'd ever leave you I thought, how could I leave someone who breathed life into me?
You breathed life into me and I won't let you be my Eurydice whom Orpheus lost in Hades' abyss; I'll bring you from that ruin so you can bloom and gleam ceaselessly in my ruinous mantle, so you can love me and I can love you, unbounded.
I'll bring you from that ruin so my lyre can always hum your tune; so my lyre can always with its loving notes, make your petals dance.
I'll bring you from that ruin so you can nest in this and listen to my lyre always singing the song of you. Kazi Najmus Sakib studies Linguistics at the University of Dhaka