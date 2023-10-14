I won’t let you be my Eurydice

We sat holding hand in hand,You looked at me andI looked at you.Your eyes spoke of me andmine yours.Our hands tightenas if we'd never letthat whole sunder.You asked,if I'd ever leave youI thought,how could I leave someonewho breathed life into me?You breathed life into me andI won't let you be my Eurydicewhom Orpheus lost in Hades' abyss;I'll bring you from that ruinso you can bloom andgleam ceaselesslyin my ruinous mantle,so you can love me andI can love you, unbounded.I'll bring you from that ruinso my lyre can alwayshum your tune;so my lyre can alwayswith its loving notes,make your petals dance.I'll bring you from that ruinso you can nest in this andlisten to my lyre alwayssinging the song of you.Kazi Najmus Sakib studies Linguistics at the University of Dhaka