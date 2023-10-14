Video
Eternal Blessing

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Md Saber E Montaha

Smoky beauty, irresistible charm,
Glaring sensuousness, eternal fountain of delight;
Personifying blessing itself,
What are you not my Aphrodite?
In this bare and bleak abyss of nothingness,
You brought the fragrance of Eden.
Just as the first ray of the mighty sun,
You put an end to the nightmare of my darkest night.

God must be jealous of me,
For he could not keep both the moons.
One happened to land on me,
Blessing me with her shiny grace.

Oh Goddess, keep on showering your blessing;
Pour your ceaseless therapeutic elixir into my soul.
Let me be immortal worshipping you,
Till the end of my fleeting existence and beyond.
The poet is an assistant professor of English at Northern University Bangladesh




