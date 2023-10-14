Autumn, you lovely lass,You have such dazzling azure sky,And yet with sudden dousing splash,Bathe us, then again dry.With frock of yours, Catkin,Bound the river banks,Day long toss and spin,And breezing air plays pranks.Night-long dew and haze,Day long heat and charm,Inwardly, quiet and cool,Outwardly, soft and warm.For a short time you set in nature,In my heart, you stay all the year.Mahamudunnaby Rocky is a teacher by profession, a short story writer and poet who endeavors to depict his dreams through words