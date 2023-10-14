SIMPLE PASSION

Annie Ernaux's Simple Passion poignantly portrays the pangs of passionAnnie Ernaux's sensual Simple Passion starts with the protagonist, the author herself in this case, watching a pornographic film and as the film finishes, she comes to a startling conclusion, that writing should also aim for something similar to the impression conveyed by sexual intercourse-a feeling of anxiety and stupefaction, a suspension of moral judgment. With the sensual ardour and intimacy that Ernaux writes in, it is no surprise that she draws this parallel.From the beginning, we see Ernaux herself, the protagonist of the narrative, in love, desperately waiting for her lover to come to her home, to make love to her and whatever she does in between his long arrival, has only to do with him. If a person talks about a place with her, her interest only piques if A-as she calls him, presumably because she finds Alain Delon's resemblance in him, ever visited there. Whatever she does, reads and says only has to do with her beloved A; so much so that when she reads Vasily Grossman's epic Life and Fate, epic both in the sense of magnitude and in the sense of significance of this work in the Soviet dissenting canon, she finds only a particular sentence interesting which validates her love for A and makes her believe that A loves her too.The title of the book, Simple Passion, is a wry one because the passion Ernaux portrays is anything but. In a passage, she writes, "An interval of time squeezed in between two car noises-his Renault 25 braking, then driving off again-when I knew that nothing in my life (having children, passing exams, traveling to faraway countries) had ever meant as much to me as lying in bed with that man in the middle of the afternoon." This passage so intensely depicts how fervently her passion burns for her lover.Ernaux doesn't narrate a woman's story who's merely in love with a man, she narrates the story of herself who's madly, feverishly and frantically in love with a diplomat who also happens to be married; so feverishly that she even avoids using the vacuum cleaner or the hairdryer as they would prevent her from hearing the sound of his telephone call of which she earnestly waits for everyday-that her A will call her all of a sudden.Ernaux, along with writing a partly genre-defying book, does something laudable. She doesn't reveal the identity of her lover, she respects the life A has built and she reasonably ruminates that he did not choose to play an explicit part in this book and only playing a part in her life does not give her the right to reveal his identity.Simple Passion is distinct in the sense that it doesn't chronicle or merely tell a passionate tale, it does listings-of the signs and results of passion that waver between 'one day' and 'every day' and Ernaux is adamant that she isn't merely narrating events that happened before; rather, she's experiencing them while writing.Her desire for him and the wreckage that she was after his leaving becomes ruinously sad as she thinks of screening herself for AIDS and wistfully hopes that A at least left her that. She was wrecked so much so that the act of writing, listing her memories with A, didn't lessen her grief and yet she could create a version of A, far more accessible than the real one whose foreign accent she could no longer hear and whose skin she could no longer touch and throughout the rest of the book we see Ernaux's utter dejection unfolding in not being able to love the man she so strongly desired.It is truly fitting to say that Simple Passion packs a punch. It is pithy, just 80 pages long but the desire and longing that burn on every page make it a miniature marvel of the absolute and universal nature of passion.It is also Ernaux says not a book written about either her or her lover. To her-it's a mere translation into words of the way in which his existence affected her life. Whatever Ernaux is comfortable in calling this; this is a searing testament to passion and desire's immense ability to burn and wreck. According to Ernaux, she didn't write this book for her lover and instead she treats it as an offering of a sort, bequeathed to others. She has, indeed, bequeathed to us an incandescently scrumptious offering.Part memoir, part philosophical probing into the nature of time, memory, connection and love, Annie Ernaux's Simple Passion is a deeply intimate and passionate portrayal of female amour fou, of that of her own; so intimate and visceral that it might disturb you as a capital of sensual desire burns throughout the book but that's where her genius lies-to paint the no-no in such sensually evocative dexterity that it will keep you dazed for days once you immerse yourself in her world.Kazi Najmus Sakib studies Linguistics at the University of Dhaka