Different perception of choosing challenging profession

Very often I ask my girl students in the classroom: What do you want to be in the future? The answers come confidently in different ways: I want to be an army officer, a navy officer, scientist, software or electrical engineer and many more.Besides, some students want to be successful business women where they will face challenge! I asked the same questions to my students 10 years back. Most times they would not be confidently answer the question as they didn't decide yet! Now the scenario has been changed completely diverse from the past. Girls can consider in their own way to select their professions.They are buoyant and they know how to dream and how to establish them. Women empowerment has been immensely advanced in Bangladesh that is truly praiseworthy. In 1981, the male literacy rate of Bangladesh was more than 39% whereas the female literacy rate was more than 17%. In 2020, however, the male literacy rate was 77.82% and female literacy rate was 72.00%. With the passage of time, the female literacy percentage is being adapted with the male literacy. Every year, we feel happy to hear the news of the vast empowerment of women in Bangladesh that is being ensured. Actually it is an inspiration for young girls to keep dreaming andchoosing different, amazing and challenging professions as their career.From prehistoric age, women had a boundless involvement to establish the civilization. At first the women started cultivation and production to make the life easier. Gradually, women of Bangladesh have been inspired by the intellectual women. It was started from the life of Begum Rokeya who revealed the lights of women power. She strained to break the inner prejudice of women's life. We know that in patriarchal society the phrase 'women's right' was an ambiguous idea. But still the heroic power of women in Bangladesh was observed in 1971. Kakon Bibi, Dr. Sitara Begum, Tarrannum Bibi, the three heroic women who shown their heroic contribution in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Hence, we feel proud to know Nishat Majumder became the first Bangladeshi woman to scale Mount Everest in 2012 and Wasfia Nazneen became the first Bangladeshi and first Bengali to complete the Seven Summits in 2015.Since literacy rate of female is increasing step by step, we are getting an educated generation. I just recall a politician from the United States named Brigham Young said, "You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation." Therefore, as women of Bangladesh are contributing in several challenging sectors, they are becoming conscious about their rights and creating a good generation for the future. In fact, a state has a great role to empower and recognize the ability of women and thus, in our country, we, women want to touch the paramount success to choose the challenging and different profession to contribute the economy of Bangladesh as we believe that we don't have any limit!Writer a senior teacher of Navy Anchorage School and College Khulna