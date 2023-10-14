Transformative health, education: Shaping a better tomorrow

My mother, I remember, asked me once many years ago, "What do you want to be when you grow up? Do you want to be a lawyer, a doctor, or something else?"I replied, "I want to be a Canadian." "Why?!", she exclaimed.And, I said, "Why not? Free healthcare! You can easily access it."Since the dengue outbreak began in April, more than 135 thousand cases and 650 deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh.Although dengue is endemic in Bangladesh, the current dengue surge is unusual in terms of seasonality and the early sharp increase in comparison to previous years. One may wonder what if there was a free and systematic healthcare option for those affected by this endemic."Healthcare reform" has been a topic of debate in Bangladesh for a while now. Recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took up a healthcare improvement program that seeks to cut out-of-pocket healthcare expenses of patients by 29 percent among other goals within five to six years through sweeping reforms with a two-fold increase in the budget allocation. This is a remarkable positive initiative by the government.Simultaneously, health insurance as a whole hasaround a 0.46 percent penetration ratio. According to the 6thBangladesh National Health Accounts, the country's people have been paying over two-thirds of their treatment costs out of their own pockets.Health insurance, micro-insurance and crop insurance should generally be seen to be an essential part of mass well-being. Additionally, awareness regarding healthcare solutions has already begun as we need supportive health solutions for this.After all, health conditions can have an effect on educational outcomes. In fact, both healthcare and education are more alike than different. Transformative education should be at the core of all sectors. One thing is clear - what we learn has prepared us for the challenges we face today. Hence, we require education that is transformative, that transforms people who can transform societies and build a better future. Bangladesh is now facing unprecedented challenges as well as massive advancements in the fields of AI, machine learning, technology and more. So, the education system needs to be rebuilt to equip learners with the knowledge, skill sets, and values for the betterment of all people and the planet, as citizens of a global community.To survive and thrive in the era, learners must engage with the world and find coherence between the learnings they acquire in schools, and the world outside. Transformative education focuses on revolutionizing the world of education and nurturing the next generation to become problem-solvers and creative thinkers, empowered with the necessary skills to make this world a better place. It provides practical methods for sustainable, integrative, and active learning, and investigates the 'why' behind these proven and effective methods.Most importantly, good quality education gives people the tools they need to lead fulfilling lives, thrive personally, and contribute to their communities. Besides, it makes it more likely for a person to access quality healthcare, find employment that pays a living wage, and live in a safe environment - all factors that affect well-being. Access to quality education has already become a lot easier with e-learning, cloud-based resources, online certificates and more.