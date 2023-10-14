Video
Saturday, 14 October, 2023
Life & Style

Le Reve unveils a vibrant Puja collection

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023
Life & Style Desk

Le Reve, one of the country's foremost fashion and lifestyle brands, has unveiled a captivating Puja collection featuring vibrant colors and diverse designs. This collection seamlessly blends modern fashion trends with the traditional festive spirit.

 Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer of Le Reve, explains, "We've always been captivated by the way colors transform during Puja festivities. The soft, muted hues of morning Puja attire come alive with the vibrant colors of evening aartis and mandap visits. Hence, the theme for Le Reve's Puja collection is 'Color of Traditions.' This collection showcases bold shades such as dusty pink, cream, beige, white, ash, yellow, golden, red, maroon, blue, peacock blue, aqua green, black, orange, and green. We've incorporated popular contemporary fashion elements like dramatic sleeves, stand collars, v-necks, flared hems, long lengths, and shrug-style layers. Party styles feature intricate embroidery, tailored details, pintucks, patchwork, tie cords, and tassels. Additionally, you'll find trendy prints like heirloom florals, patchwork-inspired tribal, vintage and floral patches, painterly and tonal blocks, and geometric motifs throughout the collection."

Le Reve's Puja 2023 collection caters to Women, Men, Teens, Kids, and Newborns. Women can explore mid-length and long tunics, kameez, salwar kameez, shrugs, matching tops, skirts, and coordinating bottoms. Exclusive muslin, half-silk, and cotton sarees are designed for special occasions. Men can choose from exclusive art silk panjabis, twin-fitted cotton and viscose panjabis, classic pajamas, smart-fit pajama pants, full-sleeve shirts, t-shirts, and polo shirts.

For families looking to match their Puja attire, the kids' and teens' collections offer coordinated outfits. The collection also features matching combos for men and women. Teens and kids will find an array of tunics, shirts, tops, frocks, t-shirts, polos, Panjabis, and trendy bottoms designed with Puja festivities in mind.




