Sesame Ladoo

Ingredients:* Sesame seeds -- 250gm* Liquid jaggery -- 350gm* Mustard oil--for greasing handsMethod:1. Clean sesame seeds (without water) and dry roast them until golden brown. Keep aside and let it cool.2. In a pan, take a quarter cup of water and add jaggery to it. Let it boil, stirring continuously until it turns sticky.3. In a small bowl of water, put a drop of this jaggery. If it drops down to the bottom of the bowl, then the jaggery (gur) is perfectly done.4. Add this jaggery to the sesame (til) and mix well in a separate big bowl (without heat).5. Grease your hands and make small balls or naru. Alternatively, pour the mixture on a plate greased with mustard oil and cut immediately into squares.6. Sesame Ladoo (Tiler naru) needs to be shaped when hot, otherwise it becomes dry. If you use mustard oil on your palms, chances of burning your hands is minimal.