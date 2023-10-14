Coconut Ladoo

Ingredients:* Fresh/frozen coconut (grated) --2 cups about 250 gm* Condensed milk-250 ml (approximately the same amount as coconut)* Cardamom powder-1 pinchMethod:1. In a large wok/ kadhai, put the grated coconut. Add the condensed milk and mix well. At the beginning cook on a medium flame. Reduce the flame after a while and keep stirring constantly on a low flame till the mixture dries.2. Check for doneness on the hand, if you roll it ., the hand should get slightly oily.3. Add the cardamom powder and mix well. Take care to keep the nadu mixture absolutely white.4. Add 1 tsp maida (all-purpose flour) and switch off the gas. Mix thoroughly.5. Roll into small laddoos or nadus and enjoy!