Coconut Ladoo With Jaggery

Ingredients:* Coconut-- 1 (grated)* Liquid Date Jaggery--250gm* Ghee--2 tbspsMethod:1. Dry roast the grated coconut.2. Add the jaggery and stir constantly until it reaches the required sticky consistency.3. Take it off the fire when still a bit soft. Don't keep on fire too long or it may become hard.4. To understand the required consistency take a little portion and make a small ball. If it doesn't break, the mixture is perfect.5. Let the mixture cool down a bit in the wok. Grease your palms with ghee and make medium-sized balls with the mixture while it's still a little hot to touch. If the mixture is cold, the narus will break while shaping.