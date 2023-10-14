Video
Coconut Ladoo With Jaggery

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Ingredients:
*    Coconut-- 1 (grated)
*    Liquid Date Jaggery--250gm
*    Ghee--2 tbsps
Method:
1.    Dry roast the grated coconut.
2.    Add the jaggery and stir constantly until it reaches the required sticky consistency.
3.    Take it off the fire when still a bit soft. Don't keep on fire too long or it may become hard.
4.    To understand the required consistency take a little portion and make a small ball. If it doesn't break, the mixture is perfect.
5.    Let the mixture cool down a bit in the wok. Grease your palms with ghee and make medium-sized balls with the mixture while it's still a little hot to touch. If the mixture is cold, the narus will break while shaping.




