Dress up for Durga Puja

Anarkali suits with heavy embroidery or embellishments are a beautiful and comfortable option for the occasion. They come in various colors and styles.





Durga Puja celebration is wearing new clothes. Initially it was symbolic, but now it means something more. It's now perceived as the perfect time to make a style statement. The rush at the malls and clothing shops is a proof of the fact that citizens of the major cities and even the residents of small urban towns are on the hunt for the modish dress for the occasion. The grand festival is just a couple of days away and everyone is busy planning and choosing which outfits to wear during the celebration of puja. Festivals are the time to go for traditional Bangali clothes. During this festival, many people like to dress up in traditional attire and apply makeup to look their best when visiting the pandals (temporary temples) or participating in various cultural events.Dress: It's that time of the year when everyone goes traditional. So take a break from your regular wardrobe and try out some Bangali wear that is all bling and sparkles. When it comes to dressing up for Durga Puja Sarees are the No. 1 choice. They not only lend you an authentic Bangali look, but also make you look good. And the best part is, they go with any body type.Choose a bright and colourful saree with intricate designs and embellishments. Red and white sarees are traditional choices, but you can also opt for other colours that you love. Fashion Designer Biplob Saha brings colourful sarees for this year trendy and fashionable sarees with his unique design. To celebrate Puja fest with wear unique designed saree you can get at Bishwo Rang by Biplob Saha.A long, embellished kurta paired with palazzo pants or churidar can be a stylish and comfortable choice for the festivities.Adorn yourself with traditional jewelry, such as gold or imitation gold necklaces, bangles, and earrings. Statement jewelry with red and white stones can complement your outfit.Wearing a set of colorful bangles on your wrists is a common tradition during Durga Puja.Apply a foundation that matches your skin tone and set it with loose powder to create a smooth canvas.Use eyeshadow in vibrant shades like red, gold, or green, and apply eyeliner and mascara to make your eyes stand out. Add a bindi (a decorative dot) on your forehead.Red or maroon lipstick is a classic choice. Choose a long-lasting matte lipstick to avoid frequent touch-ups.Cheeks: Add a subtle blush for a healthy flush of color on your cheeks.Get intricate henna designs on your hands and feet for an authentic touch.You can leave your hair open with loose waves for an elegant look, or create a traditional bun with a gajra (a string of flowers) for a more classic appearance.Don't forget to wear comfortable footwear as you may be walking a lot during the festivities.Remember that Durga Puja is a celebration of culture, tradition, and art, so feel free to express your unique style while respecting the essence of the festival. Enjoy the festivities, dance to the beats of the dhaak (traditional drum), and immerse yourself in the joy of Durga Puja.