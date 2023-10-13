Video
India to airlift 230 nationals from Israel

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
TriptiNath

New Delhi, Oct 12: India's first charter flight is expected to reach Israel's capital city Tel Aviv on Friday evening to bring back around 230 Indian passengers, External Affairs Ministry official spokesperson ArindamBagchi said on Thursday.

There are around 18,000 odd Indian citizens in Israel. Of these, a small percentage are Indian students besides caregivers and other professionals.

The situation in the conflict zone is worrisome, Bagchi said, "I would advise Indian citizens to follow the advisories issued by our mission in Tel Aviv.  They are the best judge, be cautious, take precautions and if need be, reach out to our embassies directly.'




